Rugby union: Wildfires' fresh faces out to impress in Whale Curry Memorial Sevens

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:30pm
Hamilton lock Seva Rokobaro takes on the defence at the Sevens By The Sea tournament last weekend. The Hawks will host the Mick "Whale" Curry Memorial Sevens at St John Oval on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman will unleash gun centre Alex Pohlo and powerhouse Fijian winger Semi Nabalarua in the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens tournament at St John Oval on Saturday.

