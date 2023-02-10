HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman will unleash gun centre Alex Pohlo and powerhouse Fijian winger Semi Nabalarua in the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens tournament at St John Oval on Saturday.
It is the Wildfires' first hit-out of the season and they will compete in the premier division against specialist sevens teams from Manly, Gordon and Western Sydney Two Blues.
Curry, who played for Hamilton and the Wildfires, died in 2015.
Coleman, who was a close mate with Curry, has coached Hamilton to success in the tournament.
"At Hamilton, we won it in the first couple of years and then the country divison," he said. "It would be nice to do it with the Wildfires. There are only four teams in the premier division but they are all very strong. Some of the Manly and Gordon guys are full-time sevens players.
"Nick Murray (hamstring) and Leon Fukofuka (calf) aren't playing for us. Anyone with the slightest niggle has been barred. Still, we have a pretty good side, I am not making any excuses.
"Our focus is on ball movement and avoiding contact. We have a lot of pace and guys who are good on their feet. There is no substitute for speed in sevens."
Pohla, a game-breaking centre, joined the Wildfires this season from Gordon.
"It will be his first run for us," Coleman said. "He is only two weeks into full contact work, so it is a bit early but he is super keen to play. He went away with the NSW Waratahs at the end of last season, but he had a dislocated elbow which he didn't tell anyone about. A good season with us and he will pick up a Super Rugby contract."
Nabalarua has joined his sister, Karen, at the Wildfires from Melbourne.
"He moved here in January and has set the world on fire. He is a big, powerful outside back and could even play No.8," Coleman said.
Former Newcastle University halfback Murray Sutherland gets an opportunity at halfback and is among a host of fresh faces.
"Chlayton Frans is young kid who has come across from New Zealand. He played Auckland under-20s last year and an athletic No.6. Matt Williams is another six. He moved from Armidale and is the fastest player in the club."
Nate de Thierry, Chris Watkins, Tom Watson, Taulogo Lalaga, Tiueti Asi and Connor Winchester will provide experience.
Hamilton, who will be led by giant Fijian Seva Rokobaro, are among 12 teams in the Country divisions.
The Wildfires will also field team in the colts and women's.
Action begins at 8am, with the premier men's final set for 4.30pm.
"There will be some quality rugby played," Hamilton president Lesa Mason said. "It is always a great opportunity to represent Whale. He was a stalwart for Hamilton and the Wildfires and was a such a big part of rugby in Newcastle."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
