Alex Pohla and Semi Nabalarua made their debuts for the Hunter Wildfires but it was the performance of fly-half Connor Winchester at the Mick "Whale" Curry Memorial Sevens which pleased coach Scott Coleman most.
The Wildfires went down to eventual winners Western Sydney Two Blues 28-14 in the semi-final of the premier division on Saturday. In the pool games, they beat Manly 28-12, drew 12-all with Gordon and went down to Western Sydney 28-21.
The Two Blues beat Manly 14-5 in the final to claim the crown and $3000 for the first time.
"Connor Winchester was enormous," Coleman said. "He is getting more and more confident and is becoming a leader. He is such a competitor. He ran himself to a complete standstill.
"Semi got a head knock in the second game, but he and Alex were solid. Tom Watson and Chris Watkins were great for us.
"Overall the boys were disappointed to bow out in the semi-final. But I said we did very little sevens training and we got through a massive day with no injuries."
The Wildfires top-40 grade players will go on a boot camp next weekend before their first trial against Warringah in Singleton on march 4.
In the other divisions on Saturday, sevens juggernaut Burra Rays were too strong for Sydney University in the women's decider.
Newport thrashed Kiama 43-7 in the Country final after they had edged out Merewether 19-17 in the semi-final.
Gordon accounted for Eastwood 32-12 in the colts final.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.