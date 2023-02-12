Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Workers reaching new generation through TikTok, social media platforms

By Ian Kirkwood
February 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Workers Union delegate Tom Teal, Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears and the organisation's communications campaigner Courtney Hardwick discuss the importance of new media to unions. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

TIKTOK might be on the nose with intelligence agencies worried about its Chinese ownership, but for the Hunter Region's peak union body, the social media app has driven a communications revolution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.