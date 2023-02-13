A man has denied sexually assaulting two women he met on the dating app Tinder, saying neither told him to stop the acts he was charged over.
Justin Kane Millington, 49, rejected an accusation from Crown prosecutor Kristy Mulley of tailoring his evidence to refute his alleged victims' versions of events during a trial in Newcastle District Court on Monday.
He denied the Crown's assertion that his Tinder handle, Bob37, was deceptive - that it indicated a fake name and a much younger age - and said he did not know how to change his username because he was "not very computer literate". The court heard he had created the Tinder profile.
Mr Millington denied the woman he allegedly raped in bushland near the Fernleigh Track in 2020 told him to stop and tried to push him away.
He said he did not ejaculate inside the woman despite the court hearing that DNA evidence indicated the contrary.
I suggest to you that because of this huge risk you were taking, you were determined to have sexual contact with these women regardless of their views.- Kristy Mulley, Crown prosecutor.
Regarding the second woman, who Mr Millington is accused of sexually touching in 2021, he admitted he pulled her onto his lap while they were alone on the back deck of the woman's home.
But he said she did not struggle or tell him to stop when he touched her breast and inner thigh and he rejected the assertion that he also touched her genitals and buttocks.
Mr Millington said the woman had invited him into her bedroom before they went onto the deck but he declined when a cat appeared because he was allergic.
He agreed with Ms Mulley's assertion that he ran "a very big risk" of ruining his marriage by meeting the women.
"I suggest to you that because of this huge risk you were taking, you were determined to have sexual contact with these women regardless of their views," Ms Mulley said.
"No," he replied.
The trial before Judge Penny Hock continues on Tuesday.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.