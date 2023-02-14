Newcastle Herald
Defence character witnesses vouch for Justin Kane Millington, on trial in Newcastle for alleged rape of woman he met on Tinder

By Nick Bielby
February 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Newcastle courthouse, where Justin Kane Millington is on trial for allegedly abusing two women he met on Tinder. File picture

CHARACTER witnesses have told a court they were shocked to learn their friend had been charged with allegedly abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder - with one describing him as being a "man of principles" with a "strong Christian faith".

