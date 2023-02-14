CHARACTER witnesses have told a court they were shocked to learn their friend had been charged with allegedly abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder - with one describing him as being a "man of principles" with a "strong Christian faith".
Justin Kane Millington is facing a trial in Newcastle District Court over five counts of sexual assault and four charges of inciting sexual touching in relation to one woman, as well as four counts of sexually touching another without consent.
The now 49-year-old allegedly fondled the first woman's breast and sucked her nipple without her consent on the Fernleigh Track before he allegedly raped her in nearby bushland in 2020.
The following year, he allegedly touched a woman sexually in various places on her body without consent at her home.
In court on Tuesday, Mr Millington's defence barrister Bill Hussey called three character witnesses who each said they were surprised when they heard of the charges and that they were prepared to vouch for him amid the allegations.
The first witness, a woman who started a sexual relationship with Mr Millington after the pair met on Tinder in 2014, said she remained friends with him - though she had not seen him in at least three years.
"He was always very respectful of my boundaries," she said.
Another character witness, a woman who told the court Mr Millington helped her train for a charity cycling event in 2014, described him as having "solid Christian values" - though she conceded she knew he had been unfaithful to his wife.
"He was the perfect gentleman at all times, very respectful and very polite," she said.
Mr Millington, who remains on bail, gave evidence last Friday and on Monday.
The trial continues today before Judge Penny Hock.
