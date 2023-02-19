Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Vego's pushes through pandemic and opens second restaurant at Charlestown

By Jim Kellar
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Mark Hughes jumped head-long into opening a business he had been thinking about for 20 years - a vegetarian fast food restaurant - he had not anticipated the arrival of a global pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.