Scott Morrison's decision to veto PEP-11 project was affected by apprehended bias, court finds.

By Luke Costin
Updated February 15 2023 - 9:20am, first published February 14 2023 - 3:30pm
A protester holds a sign at an anti-PEP-11 rally at Bar Beach in February last year. File picture

Scott Morrison's vocal opposition to a controversial offshore gas drilling project meant his later decision to formally block it was tainted by apprehended bias, a court has found.

