Pat Magann's injury blow as ACT beat Newcastle to claim inaugural Solway-Arms Cup

February 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Wallsend, Newcastle and NSW Country paceman Pat Magann has been sidelined after rolling his ankle in Canberra on Tuesday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

WALLSEND, Newcastle and NSW Country paceman Pat Magann looks destined for a stint on the sidelines after rolling his ankle prior to Tuesday's representative fixture in Canberra.

