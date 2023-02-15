WALLSEND, Newcastle and NSW Country paceman Pat Magann looks destined for a stint on the sidelines after rolling his ankle prior to Tuesday's representative fixture in Canberra.
Magann will now likely miss the last two rounds of the regular season over the next month, having gone down injured during the warm-up at Manuka Oval.
The extent of the damage remains unclear at this stage.
Wallsend captain Jake Montgomery says Magann's focus shifts towards the upcoming finals series as the Tigers, ranked second on the ladder, continue their three-way battle for Newcastle District Cricket Association's minor premiership.
MORE IN SPORT:
"Pat's out injured with a rolled ankle. Most likely miss next two [games], then back for finals," Montgomery said.
Magann will be replaced by Alex Seamer when Wallsend visit Toronto this Saturday and next with first-grade's leading wicket taker Callum Gabriel and the Page brothers, Jacob and Lachlan, shouldering the workload.
The left-armer, who took a hat-trick earlier this summer and earned a Bush Blues debut, suffered a side strain before Christmas.
Magann's most recent issue meant he didn't line-up in Newcastle's loss to ACT.
"We lost Pat even before the warm-up, kicking a footy and stepped back on a foam roller," Newcastle coach Shane Burley said.
"His ankle blew up so he'll be out for a little while now and straight away we were down an opening bowler."
Despite the game-day setback and several unavailable players, Burley was still pleased with how a new-look Newcastle side performed despite ACT claiming the inaugural Solway-Arms Cup.
"All-in-all, I was really pleased with how we went. That was basically the strongest side ACT could have played and we were still competitive," Burley said.
Newcastle's 223 was reeled in six down at the end of the 47th over.
Josh Claridge (83) and Dan Williams (3-37) both performed, called up to Newcastle's main XI for the first time.
ACT batsman John Rogers, a former first-class representative, top scored with 117 not out.
"He's played Shield games for Tasmania and you could tell. He was probably the difference," Burley said.
Newcastle hopes to host the 2023-24 event, however, discussions will continue about where it best fits on the calendar and a potential move away from midweek.
Still on the cards for Newcastle's squad, a T20 Regional Bash finals campaign at North Sydney Oval on March 7.
They have been seeded ahead of fellow Northern NSW qualifier Coffs Coast Chargers and meet either Central West Wranglers or the yet-to-be-determined winner of pool C.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.