BHP earns $1.3 billion pre-tax from Mount Arthur, but says Perrottet government's $125 a tonne price cap is above its cost of production

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
Mount Arthur made $US1.234 billion before income tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the six months to December 31, but BHP says state government intervention has put question marks over the company's coal mines.

BHP has used its half-yearly results to criticise the NSW and Queensland governments for their recent interventions into the coal market, saying it was now selling two Queensland mines as a result, and would not put any more "growth" capital into its Mount Arthur mine at Muswellbrook, which made it more than $US1.2 billion in the six months to December 31.

