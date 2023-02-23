New cycleways and footpaths, trees and public art could be implemented in Wickham as part of a concept plan for the growing suburb.
City of Newcastle has prepared draft concepts for Wickham's public spaces to deliver a Public Domain Plan.
They focus on connecting green spaces, prioritising pedestrian and cyclist activity, and upgrading Union Street as an attractive pathway to enact the long-term vision of the Wickham Masterplan 2021.
Creating open public spaces, activating the historic Bullock Island Rail Corridor and improving access and connections to Wickham Park and the harbour's waterfront are also on the agenda, along with future opportunities for public art and interpretation of Aboriginal and European heritage.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the plans aimed to progress the long-term expansion of the city centre towards Wickham and increase opportunities for transit-oriented development around the Newcastle Interchange.
"We are starting to see a real change in Wickham, with growing investor and developer interest in recent years transitioning the semi-industrial area into a mixed-use urban neighbourhood, supporting the Newcastle West CBD," Cr Clausen said.
"The Public Domain Plan aims to create a welcoming and positive environment for residents and visitors while improving safety, accessibility, and amenity.
Cr Clausen said council had "worked closely" with a number of stakeholders including local community group Great Lifestyle of Wickham.
"We're now looking to receive broader feedback from the community to help inform key features of the final plan, which over the long term will deliver greater road and pedestrian links within Wickham and to adjoining areas, improved cycleways and increased investment in community infrastructure to support the growing local population," he said.
The development of a Public Domain Plan will include both council and private developer input.
The draft concept plans for the Wickham Public Domain Plan will remain open for online feedback until March 22.
Community drop-in sessions will be held at Marketown on March 2 from 11am to 1pm and at the Tree of Knowledge Park in Wickham on March 18 from 11am to 1pm.
City of Newcastle is also seeking feedback on the Community Infrastructure Incentives in the Wickham Planning Proposal, which seeks to deliver identified community infrastructure and facilitate urban renewal in Wickham through the provision of development incentives.
The Community Infrastructure Incentives in the Wickham Planning Proposal will remain open for comment until March 22.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.