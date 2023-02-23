Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Cycleways, public art and open spaces among concepts in Wickham Public Domain Plan

February 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wickham foreshore. File picture

New cycleways and footpaths, trees and public art could be implemented in Wickham as part of a concept plan for the growing suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.