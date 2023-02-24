Mike Clayton-Brown earns crucial points at Great Lakes Pro

The Corlette surfer beat Joel Vaughan 14.17 to 10.83 in quarter-finals of the 3000-point QS event at Boomerang Beach. He then took on Taj Stokes, who opened with an 8.0. Clayton-Brown (5.0 and 3.83) drew level but Stokes' third and final wave was a 6.83 (14.83 total), leaving him chasing a 9.83. He then earned only two two-point scores.

