Jets suffer worst result of A-League Women's season in six-goal loss to league leaders Western United at No.2 Sportsground on February 26, 2023

By Renee Valentine
Updated February 26 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:30pm
Western United celebrate one of their six goals against Newcastle at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Two-and-a-half weeks after beating Western United, a 10-player Newcastle Jets slumped to one of the club's worst-ever results in a 6-0 loss to the competition leaders at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.

