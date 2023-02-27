After struggling, along with other not-for-profits, to survive on scant funding, Life Without Barriers was able to expand dramatically as the NDIS grew from its early test sites - including the Hunter - in 2013, to the point where this year's budget is an estimated $35.8 billion, which is more than the government spends on Medicare ($30.8 billion), aged care ($27.7 billion) and support for state hospitals ($27.3 billion).

