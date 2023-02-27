Newcastle Herald
Supercars Airbnb rates down on previous years, but last minute bookings expected for Newcastle 500

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 27 2023 - 7:00pm
Airbnb average prices for the upcoming Supercars weekend are cheaper than previous years, but are expected to rise with last minute bookings for the March 10-12 event.

