Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Disability Royal Commission 'invaluable' says Life Without Barriers in wake of damning Disability Royal Commission report

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life Without Barriers Chief Executive Officer claire Robbs at the opening of the organisation's Life Without Barriers new offices in the Darby Plaza building on Hunter Street, Newcastle, in October, 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

"WE are accountable, we are listening, and we are acting" says Life Without Barriers in the wake of a damning report from the Disability Royal Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.