Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle awards $5 million contract to Quickway Constructions for Boscawen Street Bridge to target Wallsend flooding

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept image of the new Boscawen Street bridge. Picture supplied

The second of four bridges in Wallsend are set to be upgraded in an effort to alleviate flooding in the suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.