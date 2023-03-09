Newcastle 500 The Supercars Championship season opener will feature the new Gen3 era, Camaro and Mustang. Concert by Hilltop Hoods, Thelma Plum, San Cisco, Newcastle's Trophy Eyes and DJ Trials.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Medowie Markets 8am to noon, Bull n Bush Hotel, 37 Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Boyd Oval, Medowie.
Feast Fest Twilight Food Market 4pm to 8pm, Morisset Showground.
Women Embrace Adventure - Kayaking 7am to 11am, Toronto Lions Park. Details and tickets at womenembraceadventure.com.au.
Newcastle Relay For Life University of Newcastle's No. 2 Oval. Go to relayforlife.org.au for more details and to register.
Newcastle Repair Cafe 9.30am to noon, Lambton Library. Skilled repairers on hand to fix items including small furniture, small hand tools, clothing and bikes, and to teach repairing skills. Upcycling and tool skills demonstrations will also be on offer from 11am to noon. Also, a plant/seed swap supported by Newcastle Seed Library volunteers.
The Fun Starts Here - Family Fun Day 11am to 3pm, Civic Park, Newcastle. Free activities all day, including toddler messy play stations hosted by the Creative Co, a jumbo slide, facepainting, interactive workshops and live performances.
Itty-Bitty Graffiti with Jakeob Watson 1pm to 3pm, Playstate Curate, 8 Union Street, Newcastle West.
Newcastle Jets A-League Men vs Adelaide United McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Gates open 6.45pm, kick-off at 7.45pm. Kids Go Free offer (terms and conditions apply).
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Newcastle 500 CBD circuit, final day of racing.
Made + Found Markets 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Adamstown Lions Market 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Miss Porter's House Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West. Florence Porter and her daughters, Ella and Hazel, made many wonderful items of clothing and textiles during the period 1910 to 1997. These include exquisite crochet, lace and embroidered linens.
The 29th Annual Friends of Palliative Care Walk & Fun Run 7pm, Maitland Regional Athletics Centre. All money raised on the day supports individuals and families in palliative and end-of-life care. Details at friendsofpalliativecare.org.au.
Charlie's Run 4 Kids Family Fun Day 11am to 6pm, Lydon Oval, Dudley. A five-day run from Seal Rocks to Dudley to support families fighting childhood cancer concludes at Dudley. Entry to the Family Fun Day costs $10 for adults, while children are admitted free. Rides are $10 all day and there will be live music, an auction, a raffle and a range of food options. This is a licensed event. This year's run is raising money for Lilah Hogan, who is undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and Savannah Reading, who has neuroblastoma. For details or to make a donation, go to charliesr4k.com. Charlie battled cancer for seven years and eight months. This charity was set up in her memory.
We Are - A Photographic Spotlight on Female Creatives Laman Street, Newcastle.
Inside/Out Kuwumi Place, 666 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Mistress Blackstone Gallery, 470 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Nice to meet you - Lovedavid Exhibition The Creator Incubator, Hamilton North.
Newcastle and Lake Mac Art Society Art Exhibition Belmont Golf and Bowls Club, until March 19.
Hamilton Uniting Church Australian Ukulele Orchestra, Saturday at noon. Jane Austen Society, Saturday at 2pm. Chopin's Last Tour, Saturday at 3pm. Fur Baby, Saturday at 6pm. The Spooky Men's Chorale, Saturday at 8pm.
Sydney Junction Hotel Jack and Alex's Silly-Yak Adventure, Saturday at noon and 3pm, Sunday at noon and 3pm. LizzieLand, Saturday at 10.30pm and 1.30pm, Sunday at 10.30am and 1.30pm. In the Loop with Eddy Rockefeller, Saturday at 4pm. Sketches of Myrtle, Saturday at 7.30pm. Midnight Removalists, Saturday at 9pm, Sunday at 9pm. Oops! In The Age of Viagra, Saturday at 4.30pm. Kahibah Brass Kills The Radio Star, Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 6pm.
Brunker Community Theatre Customer Service Conundrum, Saturday at 4.30pm. The Ocean Enters the Room, Saturday at 7.30pm, Sunday at 6pm. The Red Light, Saturday at 9pm. Flamencodanza, Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 4.30pm. Hunter Wind Quintet - Classics & Curios, Sunday at 3pm.
The Gal The Hip Gringos Guide To Rio, Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 3pm. Doll Haus Cabaret, Saturday at 7.30pm, Sunday at 4.30pm. Bur-Roque, Saturday at 9pm.
Newcastle Comedy Club 9 Lives presented by Loz Budden, Saturday at 5.30pm.
