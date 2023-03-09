Charlie's Run 4 Kids Family Fun Day 11am to 6pm, Lydon Oval, Dudley. A five-day run from Seal Rocks to Dudley to support families fighting childhood cancer concludes at Dudley. Entry to the Family Fun Day costs $10 for adults, while children are admitted free. Rides are $10 all day and there will be live music, an auction, a raffle and a range of food options. This is a licensed event. This year's run is raising money for Lilah Hogan, who is undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and Savannah Reading, who has neuroblastoma. For details or to make a donation, go to charliesr4k.com. Charlie battled cancer for seven years and eight months. This charity was set up in her memory.