FIRE crews battled a blaze at a home in Mayfield East on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Crebert and Margaret streets just before 4am.
The house was well alight when crews arrived on scene.
Police shut all streets in the area as fire fighters continued to battle the flames at 7am.
The single occupant of the house was evacuated and reportedly sustained only minor injuries, but was checked over by paramedics as a precaution.
It took five trucks to douse the blaze and get the fire under control.
A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said there was no longer a risk of the fire spreading to neighbouring properties, but that two crews would remain on scene for some time on Friday to monitor the fire.
It is understood the single-level home has been completely destroyed inside.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
