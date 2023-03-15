Newcastle Herald
Lifeline marks 60 years of being just a call away for Aussies in distress

By Rob Sams
March 16 2023 - 6:00am
One of Lifeline's Hunter crisis supporters, Ed Macindoe.

On March 16, 1963, Lifeline took its first call. For 60 years we've been there for Aussies in their darkest moments.

