Lifeline marks 60 years of being just a call away for Aussies in distress

Reverend Dr Sir Alan Walker OBE conceived Lifeline after taking a call from a distressed man who later took his own life. Determined not to let isolation and lack of support be the cause of more deaths, he launched what is now Lifeline's 24 hour 13 11 14 crisis support line. The Sydney centre took 100 calls that day and, 23 million calls later, the phone's haven't stopped ringing. The Hunter was only a couple of years behind, taking its first calls in Hamilton.