Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Competition expansion could help sale of Newcastle Jets

By James Gardiner
March 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske. Picture by max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE Jets boss Shane Mattiske believes the proposed expansion of the A-League could "bode well" for the chances of the club finalising a sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.