Both major parties had once again treated the Hunter as a policy-free zone, according to the head of the region's peak business body.
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes cited Hunter Park, the region's housing crisis and the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct and the ongoing upgrade of Newcastle Airport, as examples of major regional priorities that barely rated a mention during the campaign.
"Based on this election, we observe that both sides of politics have set high level policies and priorities and targeted commitments in other voting communities across the state. We'll be relying on the flow of impact from state-based policies and settings to get value here in the Hunter," Mr Hawes said.
"They've circled but haven't hit us. Apart from the manufacturing centre of excellence proposed by Labor, measures promised and announced for the Hunter have been largely local and not big issues that will impact the region as a whole."
Mr Hawes said Business Hunter and other local advocacy groups had presented a well considered and united front during the election, creating little doubt over the priorities and plan for the region.
"If there were no clear plans being put forward for the region, or conflicting perspectives on priorities, I could perhaps understand the lack of action, but the message in the Hunter has been united, purposeful and clear," he said.
Energy certainty was a chief concern, not just for the region, but for businesses and households across the state.
"We're simply not driving projects in the new energy economy fast enough," Mr Hawes said.
Among seven recommendations to support manufacturing and clean energy, Business Hunter has called for State Significant Infrastructure as the default status for all renewable energy projects.
"Pervasive uncertainty over which providers will be leaving or entering the energy market, offtake options, and lengthy approval and planning processes all add risk and further
volatility to the marketplace and investment settings, contributing to an environment where the only certainty we have is when traditional assets will be switched off," said Mr Hawes.
"Volatility manifests as skyrocketing bills, in turn placing incredible pressure on businesses, in some cases directly impacting staff headcount, expansion plans, or their ability to keep the doors open.
"Proposed schemes that provide small sugar hits in the form of incremental energy bill rebates to business do little to remedy the issue in the long term and are a band aid at best."
Business Hunter has welcomed moves by both parties to uphold the commitment to remove impediments at the Port of Newcastle, to not retract support from previously committed regional road projects, and Labor's commitment to reinstating the Minister for The Hunter.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
