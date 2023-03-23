The inner-city electorate is another Lower Hunter seat the Coalition has shown little interest in contesting seriously since ICAC announced the results of its inquiry into illegal developer donations to successful Liberal candidates in 2011. Liberal hope Thomas Triebsees has conducted a low-key campaign, leaving Greens councillor John Mackenzie to take up the cudgel against incumbent MP and shadow minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education Tim Crakanthorp. The Greens came out swinging when upper house MP Abigail Boyd predicted the party could turf Labor out of Newcastle in four years' time, as it did last year in three federal Brisbane seats. The Greens won 16.7 per cent of the Newcastle primary vote in 2019, still 10 points behind the Liberals, but will hope for a marked improvement after a high-profile campaign. Crakanthorp has secured a $21 million Labor commitment to sand renourishment at Stockton beach, one of very few promises from either side in the Lower Hunter.