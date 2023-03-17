Newcastle Herald
Election Diary: Does Labor think Upper Hunter is a 'key seat'?

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
March 18 2023 - 7:00am
Opposition leader Chris Minns and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet are into the final days of the NSW election campaign.

Election Diary has been somewhat critical of Dominic Perrottet's failure to visit Newcastle in the 529 days since he became Premier, but Labor leader Chris Minns has been curiously absent from the Upper Hunter, too, during the campaign.

