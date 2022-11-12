Branxton's Peree Watson has been announced as the Labor candidate for Upper Hunter at next year's NSW state election.
The daughter of the late former President of the United Mineworkers Union Mick Watson is hoping to become the first woman to hold the blue ribbon Nationals seat.
The life-long Hunter resident has worked for various charities for the past 15 years, including the Hunter Medical Research Institute, the Leukaemia Foundation, Hunter Children's Research Foundation, the Mark Hughes Foundation and the domestic violence charity Got Your Back Sista.
Ms Watson said she considered running for Hunter in the recent federal election before Dan Repacholi was picked as the candidate by Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
The seat of Upper Hunter has been realigned to include Branxton, which further prompted her to run.
"The Upper Hunter has needed a strong voice for a long time," she said. They've always voted the one way and I think it's time for a change."
She listed the "crisis" in the health system, a lack of teachers and roads as big issues for the electorate.
"You can't get into a GP for six weeks and then you turn up at a hospital and there's no doctor there to see you," she said.
"We have our schools struggling to find teachers.
"But the thing that everyone talks about is our roads. They're atrocious and our local councils are doing the best that they can but they're in crisis.
"Of course we've had recent weather events but they were in a poor state before that. In Dungog for example, we've been promised the last three elections that roads would be transferred to the state and they haven't."
Shadow Minister for the Hunter and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said it was a "critical omission" from the budget.
Ms Catley, who was on hand in Singleton on Saturday to announce Ms Watson's candidacy, told the Herald this was something Labor would look to address, but didn't offer a specific commitment on.
"We haven't announced many of our policies yet," she said.
"But $25 million from Resources for Regions is a drop in the ocean. We will have a much better position on this.
"In Victoria for instance, in the Latrobe they committed $260 million.
Both Ms Catley and Ms Watson said winning the seat would be a challenge, but hope last year's seat redistribution works in their favour.
The seat has taken in parts of the Maitland and Cessnock electorates, which are both held by Labor.
"I'm under no illusions this will be a tough ask, but I'll be there fighting," Ms Watson said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
