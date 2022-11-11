Newcastle Jockey ready for Hunter day rush

Newcastle Jockey Club (NJC) chief Duane Dowell is gearing up for The Hunter race day as a fresh start on Saturday after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
And Mr Dowell expects a bumper crowd to soak up fine weather and top-level racing at Newcastle Racecourse after more than 3500 tickets were sold by Friday morning.
The Hunter race day will be held for the fourth time but it is the first edition to be run without COVID restrictions since the inaugural meeting in 2019.
Headlined by the $1 million The Hunter race, the program is the standalone Saturday metropolitan meeting of the day in NSW, giving it premier prizemoney and along with it leading horses, jockeys and trainers.
The $300,000 The Beauford and $200,000 group 3 Spring Stakes are other features of the 10-race card, which has just under $2.5 million in total prizemoney on offer.
Trackside, there will be Fashions on the Field, a beauty bar pamper station, glam cam, while DJ Running Touch will perform after the last race.
Patrons also have the chance to go into the draw for a trip for two to New Zealand if they enter a competition and pick the winner of the Spring Stakes.
The 2022 Melbourne Cup, won by Gold Trip for Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock, will also be on display.
Mr Dowell said The Hunter day crowd was restricted by the two-square metre COVID rule last year, giving them an attendance just over 3000 at the Broadmeadow course.
This year, he was expecting a turn-out in excess of 5000.
"We've already had over 3500 pre-sales," Mr Dowell said on Friday.
"You just don't know how many will turn up on the day, but with fine weather coming, I'd be surprised if we didn't get over 5000.
Asked what the track's capacity was, he said: "I think we're about to test it.
"All the hospitality is sold out. There's just a few reserved tables left in the betting ring and we're leaving some casual tables there as well.
"But there's bars and casual areas. Out on the courtyard lawn, behind the grandstand, that's all casual seating. There's the grandstand and little bar tables everywhere, so there will be plenty of spots."
He said the NJC had boosted promotion of the day this year.
"It's almost like we've had to start again, just because there's been so much disruption in the last two years," he said. "We've had to promote it like we're starting again. That's been my mindset."
Tickets are available at the gate but patrons are encouraged to get in early and buy online at www.newcastleracecourse.com.au.
Gates open at 11am and the first race is 12.20pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
