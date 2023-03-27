LAKE Macquarie City Council has put off a decision about whether to create three 'super lots' for a housing estate at Wyee Point after community members made 30 submissions against it.
The council was set to decide on whether to consolidate 584 lots, 11 road reserves and 25 hectares of conservation land at the proposed 196-lot residential subdivision, called Ramsgate Estate, on Monday night.
Local objection to the proposal saw councillors defer the decision until they undertake a full site inspection.
Cr David Belcher said he and others had been made aware of residents' concerns.
"We've had a significant amount of correspondence from residents living in Wyee Point, predominantly around traffic movements and flow, so I think it's worthwhile council going out and having a look at the site itself before a decision is made," he said.
Submissions raised issues with the impact of the development on plants and wildlife as developers prepare to clear 17.7 hectares of land to make way for the proposed subdivision.
Locals also argued the development would bring noisy construction with it and add to traffic on main roads, as well as other issues with public transport and overcrowding at local parks.
Two of the three 'super lots' are proposed for future residential development and the council is still considering those separate applications.
If approved, it would see a 196-lot housing development built near quiet bushland at Wyee Point.
The third lot would be set aside for biodiversity offsets, with two road reserves to be created from Saddlers Way to allow road access for the development of one of the lots.
Cr Jason Pauling said he felt it was important to note the decision before councillors was not on whether to approve a housing estate, merely whether to consolidate the lots.
"I think there's been some muddying of the waters about what is being approved before us," he said.
"I want the record to show that it is a string of events with different considerations and at this stage it's difficult to find much reason for objection."
Developer FTLR Pty Ltd owns 431 of the lots, the council another 90 and 62 belong to individual owners.
The remaining 19 lots are owned separately and aren't included in the development application.
A new area plan approved in July that rectified issues with a historical paper subdivision of the land drew 107 submissions from local residents.
Nearly 90 of those raised concerns with minimum lot sizes, traffic increases and the capacity for local infrastructure to support a new development.
In October, the council approved a voluntary planning agreement between it and the developer to dedicate biodiversity offset land and make a financial contribution to its maintenance in perpetuity.
According to a report to councillors, the development "is considered to be in the public interest" and aligns with the council's strategic planning goals to facilitate urban development in Wyee.
"The development will facilitate the continued resolution of the Ramsgate Estate historical paper subdivision, and increase the amount of land available for residential housing in the city," the report said.
"It will also secure biodiversity offset land to support the city's natural environment."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
