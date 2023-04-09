Newcastle Herald
Merewether surfers Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan into round of 16 at Bells Beach: 2023

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 9 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
Jackson Baker on his way to victory in the round of 32 at the Bells Beach Pro on Sunday. Picture by Ed Sloane/World Surf League
Jackson Baker booked his first round-of-16 appearance of 2023 while fellow Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan also progressed through tough conditions at the Bells Beach Pro on Sunday.

