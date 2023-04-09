Jackson Baker booked his first round-of-16 appearance of 2023 while fellow Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan also progressed through tough conditions at the Bells Beach Pro on Sunday.
After two lay days, the World Surf League Championship Tour contest was back in action.
Both Baker and Callinan had won their opening round heats on Thursday and backed up the performances with another strong showing as they look to make the top-22 before the mid-season cut after the next event in Margaret River.
Baker went into the iconic Victorian surfing contest ranked 27th with Callinan 13th.
The former posted a two-wave heat score of 13.67 points from a possible 20 to defeat Italy's Leonardo Fioravanti (11.16) and line up a round-of-16 showdown with Brazilian Yago Dora.
The 26-year-old natural-footer opened the heat with a 6.17-point ride then clinched the win with a 7.50-point effort on his second-last wave.
"It's tricky Bells out there, it's really hard," Baker said after the win.
"But Owen [Wright] gave me a good little bit of advice before the heat. He said you can tell what the good ones are. There's a lot of bad ones. So when the good ones come they are that little bit cleaner.
"I started with that 6.17 and felt like I built through that heat and feel like I'm building through the contest, so I'm feeling really confident."
Callinan (14.37) beat Hawaiian Ian Gentil (12.60) to reach the round of 16 for the third time this year. The 29-year-old goofy-footer next faces Frenchman Maxime Huscenot.
Fellow Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic, who earned a wildcard into the Bells Beach event as an injury replacement, made a round-of-32 exit on Sunday.
Cibilic, who is preparing for next month's start to the second-tier Challenger Series, posted 8.43 points to Brazil's Felipe Toledo's winning 9.27.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.