A $52 million expansion of Glendale's Hunter Sports Centre is off and racing towards becoming a nationally significant venue.
The expanded centre is due for completion next year and will ultimately include the new NSW Trampoline Centre of Excellence, an athlete testing centre, a sport and community centre, a gym and a larger car park.
The federal government has put $10.96 million into the project, with $13.5 million coming from state coffers.
The Newcastle Herald reported in February that a cost blowout means Lake Macquarie City Council will need to fork out an extra $12.3 million to fund the build.
The project will roll out over three stages. The first, including an already complete warm-up area for competitors, is due to finish in October.
The next step is a 4500-square-metre sport and community centre that will include meeting and function rooms, a commercial kitchen and cafe and a health and fitness centre over its three storeys.
The last stage delivers a 1300-square-metre Trampoline Centre of Excellence in an Australian first.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser formally kicked off the project on site on Wednesday alongside Federal Minister for Regional Development Kristy McBain, Hunter MP Dan Repacholi and Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp.
Cr Fraser said the expansion would meet the needs of the region's growing population, catering to 600,000 visitors each year.
"This facility will encourage healthy and active lifestyles, create new pathways for local athletic talent and provide a venue for national and international athletics and trampolining competitions," she said.
Ms McBain said her Hunter visit had given her a first-hand look at "how investment in major community sporting infrastructure can be a real game-changer for regional communities".
"I look forward to watching the expanded and upgraded Hunter Sports Centre brought to life over the course of construction," she said.
Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said the region had been "crying out for a facility like this", while NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said regional access to state-of-the-art spaces was crucial in developing athletes.
"It gives them the best opportunity for success as they compete on both the national and international stage," he said. "Creating multi-purpose facilities at our Centres of Excellence will help bridge the gap between elite athletes and our grassroots sporting communities, providing recreational and sporting opportunities for the people of NSW."
NSW Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp said the Hunter had a rich history of producing sporting champions.
"We want to keep that momentum going," he said. "Access to state-of-the-art facilities shouldn't be about your postcode, and I'm thrilled that a regional area will soon have this amazing, upgraded facility at its doorstep."
Hunter Sports Centre General Manager Brendan Barrett said the centre would host amateurs alongside the top tiers when complete.
"Athletes will be able to progress from beginner to elite accessing a new range of services including athlete testing, strength and conditioning and, of course, trampolining," he said.
"The Hunter Sports Centre team is working closely with Council to ensure we manage any growing pains that accompany construction. Every effort will be made to achieve business as usual."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
