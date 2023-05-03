Newcastle Herald
Federal Budget is expected to include funding for a National Energy Transition Authority

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
May 4 2023 - 7:00am
Hopes high for transition authority funding in budget
Next week's federal budget is expected to include funding for an energy transition authority to assist communities affected by the closure of coal-fired power stations and mines.

