Hunter aged care home says 15% pay rise will help ease workers' 'pain'

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated May 4 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:41am
Aged care workers will receive a 15 per cent pay rise from July.
The manager of a Newcastle nursing home says the federal government's decision to implement a 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers will "absolutely" help the industry attract and retain staff.

