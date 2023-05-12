Newcastle Herald
Hunter Community Environment Centre report highlights Vales Point Power Station's impact on Lake Macquarie

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
May 13 2023 - 5:00am
Delta's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap report author Paul Winn. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Hunter Community Environment Centre has called for the implementation of tougher penalties and regulation of Vales Point Power Station following new research highlighting the plant's impact on Lake Macquarie over two decades.

