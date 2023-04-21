EPA chief executive Tony Chappel has admitted he is frustrated by the pace of an investigation into last year's fish kill at Mannering Park but remains hopeful a report into the matter will be available by mid-year.
The incident, which occurred in August, was one of two fish kills that occurred in a small area of the lake within a short period.
Many believe the incidents were connected to the operation of the nearby Vales Point Power station, however, a conclusive link has not been proven.
Affidavits have also been taken relating the incident.Mr Chappel said he shared the community's desire to see an outcome from the ongoing investigation.
"It's frustrating; it's quite a complex set of issues. We need to rely on various independent expert analyses, some of which we are waiting on," he said.
"I can't really talk in any detail about that, because I don't want to prejudice any regulatory action that we potentially take."
"I share the community's frustration about wanting to see an outcome and we will get to an outcome as soon as we can."
Mr Chappel said he was hopeful that the next steps to be taken in the matter would be known by the end of June.
The EPA has installed real-time water quality monitoring, which can be accessed by the community, in the area where the fish kills occurred.
IN THE NEWS:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
