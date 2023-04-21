Newcastle Herald
EPA chief executive Tony Chappel hopes the next steps in the Mannering Park fish kill investigation will be known by the end of June

By Matthew Kelly
April 22 2023 - 9:30am
One of thousands of fish killed at Mannering Park last year.
EPA chief executive Tony Chappel has admitted he is frustrated by the pace of an investigation into last year's fish kill at Mannering Park but remains hopeful a report into the matter will be available by mid-year.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

