Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter environment groups write to treasurer in attempt to stop the sale of Vales Point power station

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
October 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environment groups seek to block sale of Vales Point power station

A coalition of environment groups are urging the federal government to block the sale of Vales Point Power Station to a company owned by Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.