Environment groups seek to block sale of Vales Point power station

A coalition of environment groups are urging the federal government to block the sale of Vales Point Power Station to a company owned by Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac.
Vales Point, which supplies about 11 per cent of the state's electricity, is likely to stay open beyond its scheduled closure in 2029.
In an open letter to treasurer Jim Chalmers published in today's Newcastle Herald, the 10 groups argue the sale should not go ahead because it would risk the health of southern Lake Macquarie.
"Our greatest fear is that the impacts of the Vales Point power station will worsen if the asset is sold to another private company. To allow the sale would risk unnecessarily continue these burdens on our environment and health, the letter says.
"Mercury emissions from three power stations acquired by Se.ven are reported to have increased and the company has shown a disregard for the communities in which it operates."
Sev.en already has a 50 per cent stake in United Kingdom-based InterGen, which owns the Callide and Millmerran coal-fired power stations in Queensland and four gas-fired plants in the UK.
Sev.en owns four coal-fired plants and two brown coal mines in the Czech Republic and a 100 per cent stake in US coalmining firm Blackhawk.
The groups' letter points out that air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides contribute to the respiratory health burdens of the region. It is estimated that 650 cases of childhood asthma in the local region are from power station-derived nitrogen oxide pollution.
"Our community and our lake has been shown scant regard by the current owners and by all accounts the potential new owners have shown scant regard for the communities in which they operate.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
