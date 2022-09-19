Vales Point pollution exemption will be passed to new owner

A contentious air pollution exemption granted to Vales Point power station would be carried over to the plant's prospective new owner Sev.en Energy if the existing conditions of sale are upheld.
The coal-fired power station received a five-year licence variation in December 2021, which exempts it from meeting some pollution standards for nitrogen oxide.
The exemption has outraged many in the community who believe the plant should be subject to tighter environmental pollution controls .
The Environment Protection Authority is presently considering its position on the legal challenge and has said it will make a decision in the near future.
Whichever way the decision goes, the conditions will be transferred to the prospective new owner Sev.en Energy.
The state government confirmed on Monday that any conditions imposed as a result of the state government's 2015 sale would continue to be binding on the plant's new owners. Any environmental licence conditions would also continue to apply.
Vales Point is scheduled to close in 2029. But Mr St Baker said earlier this year that he believed the plant, which supplies about 11 per cent of the state's electricity, could stay open 20 years beyond that date.
In addition to air pollution concerns, surrounding communities are also concerned about the clean-up liability and potential environmental impacts of the power plant's coal ash dam.
Energy Minister Matt Kean did not comment on whether he thought the proposed transfer of ownership would have implications for the state's energy security.
A Department of Planning and Environment spokesman said the proposed change of ownership, which will need to be cleared by the Foreign Investment Board, was a commercial matter for the parties involved.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
