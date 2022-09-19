Newcastle Herald
Vales Point air pollution exemption will be Delta Electricity to Sev.en Energy as part of sale conditions

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
September 19 2022 - 6:30pm
Vales Point pollution exemption will be passed to new owner

A contentious air pollution exemption granted to Vales Point power station would be carried over to the plant's prospective new owner Sev.en Energy if the existing conditions of sale are upheld.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

