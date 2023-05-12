When your mother is your best friend, you bring her to school breakfast.
This was the case for over 200 students at San Clemente High School Mayfield on Friday, who went to school early for a Mother's Day spread.
The event was started four years ago by principal Bernard Burgess, who wanted an organic way to connect families.
"The mums just love having an hour with their kids which they don't usually get," Mr Burgess said.
Faye Johnstone is mum to two self-professed "really great kids", 9-year-old Fraser and 12-year-old Matilda (Tilly), who is in Year 7 at San Clemente.
"It's been great to come and have some time with them to really celebrate Mother's Day with the school. It is Matilda's first year at San Clemente so it's always nice to come to the school and get more familiar with it," Ms Johnstone said.
Originally from Scotland, Ms Johnstone's mum and mother-in-law are halfway across the world so Mother's Day with her children is a particularly treasured affair.
"We usually either make breakfast or go out," she said. "I think we are going out this Mother's Day. I'm not sure where we're going, it's a surprise."
Tilly had let go of her usual role as Mother's Day planner for the year. Instead, her dad had planned a secret day out for the family.
"He won't tell us where we're going," Tilly said.
But festivities aside, Mrs Johnstone is treasured all year round.
"It is good to have you as a mum," Tilly told Ms Johnstone. "I can treat you like a best friend. I can tell her anything."
"We are here with no [extended] family - and we're big on family - so we are very close," Ms Johnstone said. "Now Tilly is getting older, it is a bit of a different relationship. It is really nice to see her grow up.
"They're really great lovely kids and it is great to spend this time with them."
For other San Clemente families, the breakfast was an intergenerational celebration. Year 7 student Isla Walsh and her sister Chloe, Year 10, enjoyed breakfast with their mum Sally Walsh and granny Margaret Brown.
Ms Walsh felt the most rewarding part of motherhood was "all the little moments". Isla said her mum always worried about others and put their needs first.
"It's about watching them grow up to be their own individual, unique person," Ms Walsh said. "[Motherhood] is supporting them through that."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
