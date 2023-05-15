Community advocates have welcomed the State Government's commitment to reboot the restoration of Stockton Beach.
Regional NSW has been directed to take charge of the project as part of a shake-up designed to drive restoration works forward.
Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the $6.2 million jointly funded Commonwealth-City of Newcastle project had been held back by a lack of clarity over who was responsible for fixing the problem.
Ms Moriarty will become the Chair for the Stockton Beach Taskforce, established in 2020, and will convene a meeting of the group next month.
The taskforce includes the City of Newcastle, the Minister for the Hunter in his capacity as local MP, and representatives from the NSW Coastal Council, the Worimi Local Aboriginal Lands Council and the Stockton Community Liaison Group.
Stockton Community Group co-president Melanie Taggart said the developments were welcome.
"We have been waiting for (Minister for the Hunter) Tim Crakanthorp to come forward with something," she said.
"We've heard it before but it's good that they are reconvening the task force."
As part of the new agreement, NSW Public Works will be retained as project manager for the restoration works, which involve initial dredging and sand placement on the beach, and investigations to find suitable sand options to support a long-term solution to erosion issues.
Mr Crakanthorp said Public Works had also worked with the Port of Newcastle to "understand and finalise dredging boundaries, approvals and licenses".
"If they are going out for tenders that is good news," Ms Taggart said.
"We are just happy for it to come from somewhere.
"That is the first time I have heard that the port is happy to give us some sand."
Labor's $21 million election commitment, announced in February, was considered a major breakthrough after a decades-long community campaign.
Stockton has lost more than 10 million cubic metres of sand from its beach and the seabed has dropped seven metres due to erosion.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.