Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Morgan Cibilic, Jackson Baker stay in the mix at Sydney Surf Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 19 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Cibilic smashes the lip during his heat win on Friday at the Sydney Surf Pro. Picture by Matt Dunbar, World Surf League
Morgan Cibilic smashes the lip during his heat win on Friday at the Sydney Surf Pro. Picture by Matt Dunbar, World Surf League

Morgan Cibilic and Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker kept their hopes alive at the Sydney Surf Pro in contrasting fashion on Friday in big but tricky conditions at North Narrabeen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.