Renewable projects get fast-tracked to prevent blackouts

CONNECTING renewable energy projects to the grid will be fast-tracked in an effort to prevent blackouts next summer.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has received an additional $3 million, jointly funded by the Commonwealth and state governments, to help connect key wind, solar and battery projects.
The projects, including several wind and solar projects in the Upper Hunter, are considered essential to stabilising the grid following the closure of Liddell power station last month and delays to the Hunter Power Project at Kurri.
The work has been identified as a priority following the forecast of an El Nino weather pattern for the 2023-24 summer.
The hotter than average conditions will put existing coal generators such as Eraring, Vales Point and Bayswater under increased pressure during periods of peak demand.
Some commentators have predicted an increased likelihood of blackouts during periods of peak demand.
Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen said the new funding would help overcome delays in getting projects connected to the grid.
"There's a lot of investment into our grid, a lot of good work occurring in renewable transmission, but some of it is encountering delays in being connected to the grid, receiving approvals to connect to the grid," he said.
"So we've agreed to increase resources jointly between the Commonwealth and the states for AEMO now to get that work done more quickly, particularly overcoming months to ensure we have maximum capacity in the leadup to next summer."
The gas-fired Hunter Power Project was initially due to come online to offset the closure of Liddell.
However, cost blow-outs, supply chain shortages and bad weather have combined to delay the project until the end of next year.
Origin Energy advised last year that Eraring power station could close as early as August 2025.
Brookfield, which is in negotiations to takeover Origin, has indicated it would close the plant as soon as replacement clean energy capacity is in place.
Meanwhile, planning and construction of the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone is continuing.
It is one of six such zones across the state that will connect hundreds of renewable projects to the grid.
A centrepiece of the project is the 850 megawatt Waratah Battery at Munmorah.
The battery will act as a shock absorber for the electricity transmission system, helping keep the grid reliable during bushfires and lighting strikes.
The project is due to be completed by 2025 in advance of the earliest possible closure date of Eraring.
Origin Energy recently made a final investment decision on a 460megawatt battery for the Eraring site. The battery, to be built in stages, has the capacity to be expanded to 700 megawatts.
AGL also has a 500 megawatt project in development at the Liddell power station site, which will form part of the Hunter Energy Hub.
The company has also lodged a scoping report with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for a 500 megawatt battery for a site at the corner of Old Punt Road and the Pacific Highway Tomago.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
