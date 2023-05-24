Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights NRLW halfback Jesse Southwell to play five-eighth for NSW in State of Origin debut

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 3:30pm
Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths expects Jesse Southwell to handle the intensity of State of Origin after the playmaker was confirmed as the Sky Blues' five-eighth for next week's first game.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

