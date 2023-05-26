Grafton's short course now in the spotlight

Already in 2023 both Dubbo and Newcastle have hosted premier events on the greyhound racing calendar, now it's time for Grafton to stage their big show.
Back in March, Dubbo held the Country Classic, the world's richest middle-distance race.
The 2023 Country Classic which was won by Showman Jack.
Then in May, at The Gardens in Newcastle, Zipping Orlando won $500,000 in a thrilling Ladbrokes 715, the richest distance event in the world.
Now on June 24, Grafton will host the final of the richest short course race in the world, the Thunderbolt.
The series, like the other three features, was run for the first time in 2022, and it was won by the Robert Andrews-trained Integrity Mate.
Unfortunately, Integrity Mate is not available to defend his title due to having been retired earlier this month.
In 2023 the series will again see heats staged around the state before semi-finals are held at Grafton to determine the eight finalists who will race for the $75,000 first prize.
Thunderbolt heats will be staged at Wagga (June 2), Bulli (June 6), Gosford (June 6), Taree (June 7), Goulburn (June 9), Richmond (June 9), Dubbo (June 10) and finally at Grafton (June 11).
The semi-finals will take place on June 18.
And like the other big events, on course patrons will be treated to a big name musical act performing with Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley to take the stage during the event.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
