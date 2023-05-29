FORMER Miss Universe Australia Jennifer Hawkins isn't the only treasure to come out of Holmesville that Lake Macquarie City Council wants to protect.
The council has put forward a plan designed to conserve the heritage values of mining towns West Wallsend and Holmesville.
It wants to increase the footprint of its current heritage plan, limit building heights to predominantly two-storeys and preserve the integrity of the towns.
Cr Brian Adamthwaite said it was good to see the plan progress to consultation after some more "vexed issues".
"With any of these sorts of issues, there are some small issues that appear to be big, and some big issues that some people sometimes don't even notice," he said.
"I think a couple of the significant, important issues that everyone should know about this is that in the West Wallsend area there are a lot of complications in terms of the new housing estate, the design briefs and time frames.
"This actually brings all of that to a conclusion in terms of preparing this particular plan."
He said the council was on the "forefront" of something quite unique in establishing a vegetative buffer around the heritage areas as part of the plan.
The two towns were built in response to the start of mining operations at West Wallsend and Monkwearmouth coal companies, and their isolation from surrounding development makes them unique.
West Wallsend was specifically established to house mine workers. It was large enough to support a number of commercial and community services and acted as a centre for smaller villages in the district like Holmesville.
It began in response to housing demands when land to the west of Appletree Road was subdivided and sold from 1898.
The council's goal is to facilitate growth while conserving important heritage aspects of both areas.
Consultants the council hired found that keeping the character of the towns depended on preserving the original subdivision pattern, landscape and existing homes with similar height, form and materials.
The plan provides clear directions for owners, applicants, designers and assessment staff to create properties that are sympathetic to the heritage characteristics of the towns.
The council has two other heritage conservation areas at Teralba and Catherine Hill Bay.
The plan is on public exhibition for 28 days, subject to a gateway determination from the Department of Planning and Environment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
