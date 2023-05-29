Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Lake Macquarie: plan to protect Jennifer Hawkins' hometown, Holmesville

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 29 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORMER Miss Universe Australia Jennifer Hawkins isn't the only treasure to come out of Holmesville that Lake Macquarie City Council wants to protect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.