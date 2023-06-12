THE Prime Minister has lead tributes for those killed and injured in the Hunter Valley bus crash.
Anthony Albanese took to Twitter to express his shock at the incident on Monday morning, before later appearing at a press conference.
"All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy.
"For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured.
"Thank you to all the first responders who rushed to the scene, and those continuing to assist and care for those affected by this tragedy."
An emotional Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said Sunday night's bus crash has rocked the greater Cessnock community
Cr Suvaal was made aware of the tragedy overnight when he saw reports on social media and on the Live Traffic website.
"I saw a statement this morning from NSW Police as well," he said.
"My initial reaction was one of concern without knowing all the details and as more information filtered through the enormity of the event came to light.
"This is truly devastating.
"I am shocked and my thoughts go out to the friends and families of those involved in the crash," Cr Suvaal said.
"I have to extend great thanks to the first responders at the scene."
Cr Suvaal said Cessnock City Council will be taking advice from emergency services.
"At the moment we will give any assistance in regards to road closures and support where needed within our community," Cr Suvaal said.
The mayor said he did not know whether those involved in the incident were local Hunter Valley people or from outside the area.
"At this time it is important to encourage everyone to be aware of road closures and to avoid the area.
"Cessnock is waking up to this shocking news and what has happened is truly tragic.
"We have not experienced such a disaster since coalfields mine disasters decades ago," Cr Suvaal said.
"Our thoughts are with everyone involved and we will support them where we can," Cr Suvaal said.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison shared her thoughts on the tragedy on social media on Monday.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones involved in the tragedy in the Hunter overnight.
"Emergency services remain at the scene of a fatal bus crash, where multiple people have died, and more than 10 others were injured overnight.
"A large-scale emergency response commenced involving officers from Hunter Valley Police District, Police Rescue, Traffic and Highway Patrol, NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, Transport for NSW and various helicopters for hospital transports.
"Thank you to all who have responded to this incident in tragic circumstances."
Federal Hunter MP Dan Repacholi told the Newcastle Herald the crash was "devastating for this community".
"To have an incident like this is devastating for the families - devastating for everyone involved," he said.
"I woke up to about 50 missed calls and text messages ... I was devastated. I told my wife and she started crying.
"There'll be a lot of very, very worried people around right now."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp also released a statement on social media.
"Absolutely dreadful news of the fatal bus crash in Greta overnight.
"My thoughts are with those involved, their loved ones and the emergency services at the scene.
"If you're travelling around the Hunter today, please be mindful of road closures in the area and emergency services travelling around the scene, and stay away."
Leader of the opposition Peter Dutton thanked emergency service workers.
"As Australians awake to the horrific news of the bus crash in the Hunter Valley, our hopes are with those injured and our hearts break for the families and friends who have lost loved ones last night. A terrible tragedy after the joy of a wedding."
Stuart Hordern, president of the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association said "it is with deep sadness that the Hunter community has woken to the terrible news about the fatal bus accident overnight".
"Our thoughts are with those directly impacted and their family and friends, along with those indirectly impacted by this event.
"The Association thanks and acknowledges the professionalism and care of the emergency services that attended the scene, many of whom live and work within our community."
This story will be updated as new information is released.
