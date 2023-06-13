Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Adam John Barrett sentenced in Newcastle court for Gateshead Tavern break-in, theft

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter teenager was arrested at the Star casino in Pyrmont after going on a spending spree across Newcastle and Sydney. File picture
The Hunter teenager was arrested at the Star casino in Pyrmont after going on a spending spree across Newcastle and Sydney. File picture

A TEENAGE bartender has walked from court after stealing more than $50,000 from his work's safe at the end of his shift then blowing the cash on a car, clothes and casino chips.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.