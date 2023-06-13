A TEENAGE bartender has walked from court after stealing more than $50,000 from his work's safe at the end of his shift then blowing the cash on a car, clothes and casino chips.
Newcastle District Court heard Adam John Barrett was in the grips of a gambling addiction when he stole $51,170 cash from the Gateshead Tavern and Motel in May, last year, because he thought at the time the business deserved it for profiting from poker machines.
The 19-year-old was on Tuesday handed a custodial sentence of one-year-and-eight-months, to be served in the community on an intensive corrections order (ICO), after pleading guilty to aggravated break-and-enter.
He served more than nine months behind bars after he was arrested at the Star casino - with almost $6000 in cash and gambling chips on him - then spent about three months in full-time rehabilitation.
Judge Roy Ellis said he was "probably on the same page" as Barrett about gambling set-ups at pubs and clubs, but warned he had to think about how his actions affected people.
"He himself has been a victim of the gambling bug, as it were," Judge Ellis said during sentencing.
But, that didn't excuse the offending, he said.
"It's not for you to be the social judge," he told Barrett.
"There's quite a significant breach of trust involved, and there's a large amount of money taken."
Lawyers from both the Crown and defence made submissions, and the court heard Barrett had been through significant trauma and suffered with his mental health, but was now on a "pro-social journey" to find work and seek treatment.
"You only get one go at life, and it's worth you making the effort now," Judge Ellis told him.
Barrett was arrested at the Star casino in Pyrmont on May 18, 2022, just days after he carried out his plot to steal from the Gateshead Tavern, where he was employed at the time as a casual barman.
The court heard Barrett left a back door closed but unlocked as he left his shift about 3.30am on May 13, last year.
He knew what time the cleaner came and that they would turn off the alarm, and by 4am, he had snuck back in through the unlatched door while the cleaner was still inside.
"In his position as a staff member he was able to arrange things so that he had access to a master set of keys," Judge Ellis said.
"Then, utilising keys, was able to access the safe."
Barrett made off with the cash stash from the safe and walked about one kilometre away before calling a cab to take him home.
The teenager, who was a disqualified driver at the time, then splashed out on a Mitsubishi Outlander in Newcastle.
He went on a shopping spree across Newcastle and Sydney in the days after the break-in, buying clothes, an iPhone and other goods, before driving to the Star casino, where police homed in on him.
Barrett's sentence took into account one charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
As part of the conditions of his ICO, he must not take any illicit drugs.
He was convicted but faced no further penalty for the charge of driving while disqualified, but will have to spend another three months off the road.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
