Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Umar Amin jailed in Newcastle court after drug run stopped on Pacific Highway at Nerong

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced in Newcastle District Court. File picture
The man was sentenced in Newcastle District Court. File picture

A 1000-kilometre drug run was foiled when police stopped a courier van and uncovered more than nine kilograms of ice hidden inside furniture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.