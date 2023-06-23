Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The story of folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel to be told at Newcastle's Civic Theatre

LR
By Lisa Rockman
June 23 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Cave and William Sharp in The Simon & Garfunkel Story.
Oliver Cave and William Sharp in The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

Oliver Cave was familiar with just one Simon & Garfunkel song when he applied for the role of Art Garfunkel in a stage show about the folk-rock duo's lives and music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.