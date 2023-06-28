ONE of the most hotly-anticipated music books of 2023 will undoubtedly be Love & Pain by Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies and bassist Chris Joannou.
The former bandmates have teamed up, with Marie Claire features editor Alley Pascoe, to pen their side of Silverchair's epic story from Merewether school kids to international rock stars.
In 2021 Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns released the Spotify podcast series Who Is Daniel Johns? and last year he launched The Past, Present & FutureNever Exhibition in Melbourne, which detailed the rock three-piece's story from his point of view.
Since Silverchair's breakup in 2011, Johns' relationship with his former bandmates has been strained, particularly with Gillies.
During media interviews to promote his exhibition last year Johns accused Gillies of being jealous.
Both Gillies and Joannou were in Newcastle at the Cambridge Farewell Festival on Sunday where headliner Grinspoon performed their 1995 song Israel's Son and paid tribute to Silverchair's legacy.
"Fundamentally, our story is a great one," Gillies said. "An extraordinary one. Some of it may seem beyond belief, but we lived it.
"We were there. It all happened. I want to document it for my sons to read when they're old enough - and we owe it to our incredibly loyal fans."
Joannou said: "This book is a keepsake for both of us, and a reminder that there is some beauty in addressing the truth of things, as well as paying respects to all aspects - good, bad and indifferent - of our story."
Love & Pain will be published on September 27.
