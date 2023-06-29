Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic tells Newcastle conference government 'playing catch-up' on fast-moving artificial intelligence

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
June 29 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadcaster and author Adam Spencer on stage at the AI summit at City Hall on Thursday. Picture by Marina Neil
Broadcaster and author Adam Spencer on stage at the AI summit at City Hall on Thursday. Picture by Marina Neil

Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic has told a Newcastle conference on artificial intelligence that the government is "playing catch-up" on regulating the rapidly evolving technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.