Swansea channel dredging expected to start in July 2023, NSW government says

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 4 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 7:21am
Dredging at Swansea channel is expected to begin in late July 2023, with a second leg of work to take place in Autumn 2024, the NSW government says. Picture supplied
Dredging at Swansea channel is expected to begin in late July 2023, with a second leg of work to take place in Autumn 2024, the NSW government says. Picture supplied

Dredging of Swansea channel is expected to take place this month, pending a licence from Crown Lands and favourable weather.

