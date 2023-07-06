Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic parting ways with coach Joel Griffiths

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Griffiths.
Joel Griffiths.

Newcastle Olympic are searching for a new men's head coach after announcing they are parting ways with suspended boss Joel Griffiths at the end of the NPL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.