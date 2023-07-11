Newcastle Herald
Central Coast school student dies from the flu: parents asked to get children vaccinated

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2023 - 8:18am, first published 7:58am
Families are being warned to get vaccinated against the flu with children most susceptible. (Sam Mooy/AAP PHOTOS)
A Central Coast student has died after contracting the influenza virus, just days after health officials urged the community to get vaccinated.

