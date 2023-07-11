A Central Coast student has died after contracting the influenza virus, just days after health officials urged the community to get vaccinated.
"Central Coast Local Health District can confirm the recent death of a local student from influenza," a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"We offer our sincere condolences to the student's family and friends at this difficult time."
NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant last week warned circulation of influenza B was rising and young people were at heightened risk from the strain.
"Please get your children vaccinated during these school holidays. The vaccine is their best protection," she said on Thursday.
A flu shot is available and showing positive protection against both influenza A and B strains.
Newcastle Herald reported last week that sixteen children had been admitted to intensive care since May with "life-threatening complications" from influenza at three NSW hospitals, including John Hunter.
NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said these complications include "serious heart, brain, and muscle-related complications".
Four affected children were treated at John Hunter Hospital, physician Dr David Durrheim confirmed.
The others were treated at the ICUs at Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick and The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
Dr Durrheim said the Hunter New England district had 94 emergency department presentations with flu-like illness across all ages in the past week.
"That is very high for this time of year," Dr Durrheim said, adding it was early in the normal flu season.
- With Australian Associated Press
